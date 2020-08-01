Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.40

Polaris Infrastructure Inc (TSE:PIF) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.40 and traded as low as $14.22. Polaris Infrastructure shares last traded at $14.31, with a volume of 29,072 shares traded.
Several research analysts have commented on PIF shares. Raymond James set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Polaris Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.12, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$14.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.55.
Polaris Infrastructure Company Profile (TSE:PIF)
Polaris Infrastructure Inc, a renewable energy company, acquires, explores, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua.
