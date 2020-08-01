Polaris Industries Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.31 Per Share (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Polaris Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 29th. Northcoast Research analyst B. Rolle anticipates that the company will earn $2.31 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Polaris Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.70. Polaris Industries had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 32.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PII. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

NYSE:PII opened at $103.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -113.88 and a beta of 2.13. Polaris Industries has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $108.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.01.

In other news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PII. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Polaris Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Polaris Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Polaris Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Polaris Industries by 574.7% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Polaris Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

