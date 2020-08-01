Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Trading Up 9.4% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS)’s share price was up 9.4% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $21.69 and last traded at $21.50, approximately 4,387,133 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 1,866,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.66.

The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 36.22%. The company had revenue of $94.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PS. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pluralsight from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Pluralsight from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Pluralsight in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

In other Pluralsight news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 11,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $211,199.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,412,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 4,040,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $76,449,854.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the fourth quarter worth about $3,231,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 122.1% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 7.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 1,542.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.15.

Pluralsight Company Profile (NASDAQ:PS)

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

