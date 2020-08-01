Pitcairn Co. Sells 967 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $477,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 466.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 25,047 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,333,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,911,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $188.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.45. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.61 and a 52 week high of $188.75.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $689.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 34.93% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total value of $2,752,442.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,965,569.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $769,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

