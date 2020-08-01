Pitcairn Co. Sells 27 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,505,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,582,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,960,000 after buying an additional 255,301 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,865,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $561,733,000 after buying an additional 238,435 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14,731.4% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 218,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,636,000 after buying an additional 216,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.82, for a total value of $4,458,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,976.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total value of $1,350,612.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,213 shares of company stock valued at $10,866,177 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $477.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $428.48 and a 200-day moving average of $392.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $487.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $3.54. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $395.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $420.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.42.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

