Pitcairn Co. Reduces Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,109 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,323,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 44.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,080.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,403,000 after purchasing an additional 140,500 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.1% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 72,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $139.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.56. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $120.77 and a 12-month high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 146.43% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

In related news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $569,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $192.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.54.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

