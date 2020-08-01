Pitcairn Co. Purchases 43,959 Shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,787 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,959 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 14.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 19,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 16.1% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 18,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 106,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Itau Unibanco by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Itau Unibanco by 15.0% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 28,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITUB. ValuEngine raised Itau Unibanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.53. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.23%.

About Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

