Pitcairn Co. Purchases 338 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Southwest Gas by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Southwest Gas from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Southwest Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Southwest Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Southwest Gas from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.83.

In other news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $30,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,596.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWX opened at $69.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.94. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $92.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $836.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.75 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

