Pitcairn Co. Makes New Investment in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,720 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto by 0.9% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 23,250 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto by 16.4% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto by 3.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto by 27.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

NYSE RIO opened at $61.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.12. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $62.94.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Rio Tinto’s payout ratio is 72.99%.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.