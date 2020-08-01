Pitcairn Co. Makes New $367,000 Investment in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,942,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,350,000 after acquiring an additional 427,864 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,035,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,375,000 after purchasing an additional 314,962 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 36.1% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,394,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,538 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at about $142,696,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,970,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,972,000 after purchasing an additional 21,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $68.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.42. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.44 and a beta of 1.07. Zillow Group Inc has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $71.00.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

In other Zillow Group news, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total transaction of $395,520.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,015,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,804,568.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $2,034,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,202,152.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 979,438 shares of company stock worth $63,338,773. 19.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

