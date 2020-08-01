Pitcairn Co. Makes New $298,000 Investment in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 32,822 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 163,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,888,000 after buying an additional 114,161 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 158,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,557,000 after buying an additional 80,300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 40,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 78.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra lowered their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

NYSE:VNO opened at $34.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.64 and a twelve month high of $68.68.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $444.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.86 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 161.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.64%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

