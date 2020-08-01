Pitcairn Co. Invests $375,000 in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $27,000.
In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $541,621.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
OTIS stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion and a PE ratio of 32.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.45. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $64.52.
Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.
About Otis Worldwide
There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.
