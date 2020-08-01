Pitcairn Co. Has $419,000 Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,597,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,221,664,000 after acquiring an additional 459,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,617,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,766,308,000 after acquiring an additional 43,216 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,721,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $840,348,000 after acquiring an additional 44,708 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,622,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $792,111,000 after acquiring an additional 104,782 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,463,000 after acquiring an additional 65,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 4,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.59, for a total value of $2,590,745.89. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,582 shares of company stock worth $122,348,282 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $632.07 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $271.37 and a 1 year high of $664.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $622.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $515.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by $0.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on REGN shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $559.00 to $734.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $584.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

