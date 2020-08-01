Pitcairn Co. Decreases Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 698,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,873,000 after purchasing an additional 143,463 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 19,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 414.4% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 28,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $81.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.54.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

