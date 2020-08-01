Pitcairn Co. Cuts Holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 4,352.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 30,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 30,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

In other FleetCor Technologies news, insider Alexey Gavrilenya sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.91, for a total transaction of $1,399,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,390.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FLT opened at $258.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.63. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.51 and a 52 week high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $661.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.20 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 32.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.47.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.