Pitcairn Co. Buys Shares of 21,507 Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. Pitcairn Co. owned 0.05% of Cohu as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cohu by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cohu by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 129,500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Cohu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,589,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cohu by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on COHU shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Cohu from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cohu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $18.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $785.21 million, a PE ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.87. Cohu, Inc. has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $26.43.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $144.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.30 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Bendush sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $68,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

