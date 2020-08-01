Pitcairn Co. Acquires New Holdings in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Yandex in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yandex in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yandex in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Yandex by 4,293.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Yandex in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Yandex stock opened at $57.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.50. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.24, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Yandex NV has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $58.02.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $15.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.55 by ($5.30). Yandex had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yandex NV will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YNDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Yandex from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BCS raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yandex in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Yandex from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

