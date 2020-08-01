Piper Sandler Weighs in on Home Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Home Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HBCP. Raymond James downgraded Home Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

HBCP stock opened at $23.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $216.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.70. Home Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.57 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average of $27.88.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $25.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.46 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 15.32%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M3F Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,359,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 739.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 41,990 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $603,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 290.3% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 20,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 11,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

