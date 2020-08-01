Piper Sandler Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.69 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glacier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $35.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average is $37.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.07. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $46.54.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $189.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.17 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 48.74%.

In other news, Director Sherry Leigh Cladouhos acquired 1,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 27,945 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 124,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,742,000 after buying an additional 9,886 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 343.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 22,806 shares during the period. 72.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

