Piper Sandler Increases Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Price Target to $25.00

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.56% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Axos Financial from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley cut their target price on Axos Financial from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Axos Financial stock opened at $22.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.44. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $30.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average is $22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.72 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,152,000 after purchasing an additional 60,072 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Axos Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,632,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 375.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 38,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

