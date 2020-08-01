Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a research note issued on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.39. Piper Sandler currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $221.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.

NYSE AVB opened at $153.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.79 and a 200-day moving average of $175.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.82. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $229.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $576.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 7.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 11.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% during the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 11,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

