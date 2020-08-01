Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Camden Property Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.18. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.04 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.98). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cfra cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.53.

NYSE:CPT opened at $90.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $120.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

