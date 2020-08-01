Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of First Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $156.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.97 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FBP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

FBP stock opened at $5.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.48.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,629,000. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in First Bancorp by 105.6% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 3,350,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,188 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in First Bancorp by 92.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,320,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,985 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in First Bancorp by 39.2% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,772,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in First Bancorp by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,683,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,826,000 after acquiring an additional 959,450 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Bancorp

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

