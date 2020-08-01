Piper Sandler Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Leggett & Platt in a report issued on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $49.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $40.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.57. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $55.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.95 and a 200-day moving average of $35.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,899,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 650,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,363,000 after buying an additional 392,325 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,194,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,859,000 after buying an additional 360,017 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 573,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,303,000 after buying an additional 335,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,019,000 after buying an additional 183,875 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

