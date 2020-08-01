Piper Sandler Boosts Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target to $117.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the health services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ Q3 2020 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.51 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Universal Health Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Health Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.33.

NYSE UHS opened at $109.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.10. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $157.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $2.20. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $7,173,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

