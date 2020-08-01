Piper Sandler Boosts Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target to $195.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $195.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alteryx’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alteryx from $164.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alteryx from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alteryx from $164.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alteryx from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.81.

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $175.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 481.92 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.62. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $75.17 and a 12 month high of $185.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.64 million. Alteryx had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.10, for a total transaction of $3,693,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $179,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,583 shares of company stock valued at $23,499,932. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,126,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

