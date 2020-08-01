Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 79.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.46.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $42.19 and a 52 week high of $125.00.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.67 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.51% and a negative net margin of 127.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paolo Fundaro sold 595,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $50,385,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,188,000 after acquiring an additional 15,445 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,522,000 after purchasing an additional 26,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

