Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Mvb Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MVBF)

Mvb Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MVBF) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Mvb Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mvb Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $63.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mvb Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

MVBF opened at $13.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.33. Mvb Financial has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mvb Financial by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mvb Financial by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Mvb Financial by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mvb Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mvb Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mvb Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans.

