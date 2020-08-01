Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Community Bank System in a report issued on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.27 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 25.46%. Community Bank System’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

CBU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Stephens started coverage on Community Bank System in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

CBU opened at $56.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Community Bank System has a one year low of $47.01 and a one year high of $72.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBU. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,498,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,314,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,504,000 after purchasing an additional 342,692 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,430,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,892,000 after purchasing an additional 155,907 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Community Bank System in the 1st quarter worth $6,095,000. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Community Bank System in the 1st quarter worth $4,414,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $182,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,862.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.85%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

