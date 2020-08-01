Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Flagstar Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.86.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Shares of NYSE:FBC opened at $31.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.72. Flagstar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.56.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.17 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 112.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 41.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,599 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

