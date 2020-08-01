Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd (NASDAQ:PME) Short Interest Up 21.2% in July

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd (NASDAQ:PME) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of PME opened at $0.95 on Friday. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $2.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $75.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Pingtan Marine Enterprise alerts:

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $17.31 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pingtan Marine Enterprise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, Fujian Provincial Pingtan County Ocean Fishing Group Co, Ltd., engages in the ocean fishing business. The company harvests a range of fish species, such as ribbon and croaker fish, Peru squid, Argentina squid, sailfish, chub mackerel, cuttlefish, and pomfret with its owned and licensed vessels operating within the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone, the Arafura Sea of Indonesia, the international waters of Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, and the international waters of Indian Ocean.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.