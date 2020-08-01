Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 57.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 75,620 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.65% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $23,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,734,000. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 33,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,282,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,349,000.

Shares of BOND opened at $113.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.60. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $100.31 and a 1-year high of $114.61.

