Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Stock Price Down 5.7% Following Weak Earnings

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) shares were down 5.7% during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $14.87 and last traded at $15.28, approximately 2,933,147 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 1,173,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.21.

The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.13). Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

PPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPC. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

