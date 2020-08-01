Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the June 30th total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
PSX opened at $62.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 91.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.22.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.55). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Gary Kramer Adams purchased 1,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at $780,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.43 per share, with a total value of $102,645.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $268,305. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 825.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.79% of the company’s stock.
PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.47.
About Phillips 66
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.