Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the June 30th total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

PSX opened at $62.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 91.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.22.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.55). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In other news, Director Gary Kramer Adams purchased 1,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at $780,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.43 per share, with a total value of $102,645.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $268,305. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 825.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.47.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

