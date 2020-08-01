Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.42

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and traded as low as $0.36. Petroleum Geo-Services ASA shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 2,600 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGSVY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Petroleum Geo-Services ASA in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petroleum Geo-Services ASA in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Petroleum Geo-Services ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.79. The stock has a market cap of $152.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 3.41.

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA, a marine geophysical company, provides geophysical services. The company operates through three business units: Sales & Imaging, New Ventures, and Operations & Technology. It offers a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies.

