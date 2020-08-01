Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) Stake Cut by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,792 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Perspecta by 60.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,941,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,610,000 after buying an additional 2,615,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Perspecta by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,563,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,499,000 after buying an additional 25,795 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Perspecta in the first quarter worth $77,518,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Perspecta by 24.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,990,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,552,000 after buying an additional 582,669 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Perspecta by 5.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,601,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,447,000 after buying an additional 140,080 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PRSP opened at $21.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.72. Perspecta Inc has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Perspecta’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Perspecta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th.

In related news, CEO John M. Curtis purchased 18,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $403,237.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip O. Nolan purchased 4,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $100,732.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 27,507 shares of company stock worth $601,131.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRSP shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Perspecta from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen started coverage on Perspecta in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Perspecta from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

