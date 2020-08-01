Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DVDCF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Pernod Ricard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.95. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

