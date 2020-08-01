Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DVDCF. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Pernod Ricard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Pernod Ricard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS DVDCF opened at $10.03 on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95.

