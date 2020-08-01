PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $105.00. The stock had previously closed at $120.48, but opened at $119.64. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. PerkinElmer shares last traded at $118.84, with a volume of 14,449 shares traded.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $519,139.44. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $803,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,703 shares of company stock worth $2,079,050 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,143,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $537,797,000 after acquiring an additional 53,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,495,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $338,390,000 after acquiring an additional 64,686 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,790,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,535,000 after acquiring an additional 31,603 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 9.4% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,220,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,871,000 after acquiring an additional 104,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 38.6% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 998,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,168,000 after acquiring an additional 277,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $811.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.32 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

