Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Holdings Raised by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 338,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,513,000 after buying an additional 15,941 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth $79,705,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PNR opened at $42.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Pentair PLC has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $47.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pentair PLC will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pentair from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.80.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

