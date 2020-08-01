Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens dropped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered Penske Automotive Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Northcoast Research lowered Penske Automotive Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.75.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $44.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.57 and a 200 day moving average of $39.50. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $53.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 76,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 48,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,652,000 after buying an additional 25,584 shares in the last quarter. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

