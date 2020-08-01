Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

PBA opened at $24.34 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $40.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Pembina Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 93.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PBA. ValuEngine raised Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. CIBC boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

