Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $177.39, but opened at $184.60. Paypal shares last traded at $192.51, with a volume of 16,750,857 shares trading hands.

The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $132.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.13.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,605,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $173,682,000 after acquiring an additional 339,100 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 391.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 1.2% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 14,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the first quarter worth approximately $2,789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $230.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.94, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.02.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

