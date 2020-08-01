Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Raised to $202.00

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $154.00 to $202.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.02% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PYPL. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Paypal from $192.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Paypal from $140.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $196.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $230.18 billion, a PE ratio of 89.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Paypal has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $198.66.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Paypal will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total transaction of $3,066,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,803 shares in the company, valued at $72,964,484.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 54.3% during the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 446.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

