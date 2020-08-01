Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) PT Raised to $205.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 27.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PAYC. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $314.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.81.

Shares of PAYC opened at $284.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.63, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $305.20 and a 200-day moving average of $274.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $163.42 and a 52 week high of $342.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.93 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 420,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total value of $112,791,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total value of $362,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 447,942 shares of company stock worth $120,871,330 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 588.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 265.7% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

