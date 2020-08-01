Parthenon LLC Makes New $248,000 Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Parthenon LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 90 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $133,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BofA Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,240.51.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,164.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,884.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,314.52. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29. The firm has a market cap of $1,522.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 21.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

