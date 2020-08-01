PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) will report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.23). PAR Technology posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $54.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.22 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.06% and a negative net margin of 12.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on PAR Technology from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital upgraded PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on PAR Technology from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $558.87 million, a P/E ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.87. PAR Technology has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.77.

In related news, insider Matthew R. Cicchinelli purchased 2,759 shares of PAR Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $60,008.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $163,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,640.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 6,216.0% in the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,301,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,619 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 884,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 230,500 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 877,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 1st quarter worth $10,134,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 1st quarter worth $8,990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

