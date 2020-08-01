Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.00% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Panasonic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PCRFY opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $8.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.10. Panasonic has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $11.77.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.93 billion during the quarter. Panasonic had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 3.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Panasonic will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Panasonic Company Profile

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.

