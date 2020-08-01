Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Stock Holdings Increased by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 68.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.5% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,969 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 10,204 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 34.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 290 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 1,885 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.60.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $236,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.47, for a total transaction of $2,753,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 960,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,406,164.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,950 shares of company stock valued at $5,835,270 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $255.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $255.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

