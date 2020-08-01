Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock Position Cut by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,849 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,955 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth $68,689,000. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth about $36,357,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 26.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,150,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,282,000 after acquiring an additional 658,970 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,958,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,625,000 after purchasing an additional 539,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on OC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Owens Corning from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura Securities increased their price target on Owens Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.05.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $60.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $68.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.53.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.62. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 21.15%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.